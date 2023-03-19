They show intimate parts of Maluma by accident, fans go crazy

Maluma is one of the most popular singers of the moment, who recently surprised her fans by showing her private parts in a series of photos on Instagram.

It seems that the famous singer returned to play with the feelings of his fans when showing off without any clothes and inside a pool in what seems like the comfort of your home.

It should be noted that the singer Maluma always dazzles his fans with his attractive body from home, either exercising or doing any other activity, but this time the fence was blown.

Maluma shows off his private parts in a pool

It turns out that on this occasion the talented singer Maluma in his last publication that he made on his official Instagram profile left nothing to the imagination and was completely naked.

It seems that while he smiled at what is apparently his girlfriend, she was in charge of acting as a photographer looking for the perfect angle for her hand to cover the singer’s private parts.

“I hardly find a photographer ��”.

That was the phrase that the Colombian singer put as the title of his post, which already has more than a million reactions and countless comments praising his physical talent, as well as his charisma.

The rogue cometaries dedicated to Maluma

Faced with the burning images of Maluma naked inside the pool, his fans did not go unnoticed commenting: “Next time I hope the camera is one-armed ;( ��”, “What pressure to have impeccable nails”, “But remove the hand that I don’t see well ��”, “JL!!! You kind of want to cause a few heart attacks!!!!”, among many others.

In the photos it is assumed that the hand of Maluma’s girlfriend covers his member, in the third image the light and the current of the water played a trick on him, and thanks to the zoom that allows the application to the images it is possible to see part of the member of the artist in a very blurred way.

It should be noted that it is not for less that these Photos of Maluma are attracting even more Instagram users to the artist’s profile and are being shared by other social networks, announcing all the masculine attributes that Maluma has.

