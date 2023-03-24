They sold a copy of “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” for almost 3 million dollars

A very rare copy of “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” by Japanese painter Hokusai sold for more than $2 million at auction in New York on Thursday. The work of art At 14.6 inches, it became the most expensive painting ever produced by the Japanese artist, who lived between 1760 and 1849 in the Edo period.

This iconic painting was created in the early 1830s. In it you can see three fishing boats on the high seas and in the background a gigantic wave and Mount Fuji. The work of art It belongs to a very popular genre of that time called “Ukiyo-e”, which allowed several identical versions of the same object to be made using wood blocks and paint.

While there is no number on how many were made over the decades, it is believed that thousands were originally created in these years. With the passage of time and the degradation of the materials, many disappeared, which increased the value of the survivors. According to the British Museum, “printers created copies until the blocks broke through use, which can result in as many as 8,000 versions of this same piece of art.” torte”.

His series of “36 Views of Mount Fuji” is the most recognized of all.

In that same auction house several do you copy Priced from hundreds of thousands of dollars up to 1.5 million, depending on status and age. According to “Christie”, the company in charge of the sale, it is one of the oldest and at least one of the “20 best preserved”. The initial offers they expected were between $500,000 and $700,000.

best sale of the night

While this painting became the most expensive version of all the paintings by the renowned Japanese artist, who became popular for his uniquely styled paintings depicting what life was like in Japan for samurai, this was not the most expensive. in the event.

The most expensive piece of the night was an 18th-century Korean “moon vase.”

That honor belongs to a “moon vase,” created in the 18th century in Korea, which sold for $4.5 million. This heirloom is made of white porcelain and is two halves joined in the middle.