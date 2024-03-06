They sue DeSantis for alleged delays in the delivery of information about his management

MIAMI .- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, face a new demand for alleged lack of transparency in the handling of public records requests, among which some stand out that would go up to three years without a response.

American Oversight, an organization that monitors government policies, filed the lawsuit in León County, alleging “unjustified delays” in the delivery of public information.

The legal action mentions 23 pending records requests, some on hold for more than a year and others up to three yearsaccording to the plaintiffs.

The public information requests include communications about abortion restrictions and controversial educational topics, according to the lawsuit.

Reasons for the lawsuit

American Oversight stated that DeSantis’ delay “undermines government transparency in Florida.”

Additionally, the lawsuit contends that the governor’s office’s failure to promptly produce records “has the effect of suppressing public knowledge about the reasoning or influences behind government decision-making, often until after media coverage and public debate shifts to more current issues.”

Other demands

The new litigation adds to a series of public records lawsuits filed against the governor’s office, including one from the Florida Center for Government Accountability over the relocation of Venezuelan immigrants.

The claim referring to transfer of Venezuelan migrants from the southern border to Massachusetts last year it was dismissed by a circuit judge in Tallahassee. However, the ruling is currently in a state appeals court.

In July of last year, DeSantis said he could invoke “executive privilege” to refrain from disclosing certain records. Regarding the new lawsuit, his office has not issued any statement.