They support plan to change lanes on Second Avenue

A new plan would aim to reposition the bus lane and expand the bike lane on a stretch of Second Avenue in Manhattan below 59th Street to Houston Street.

The city Department of Transportation is still finalizing the details, but a Manhattan community board last night discussed the proposal and approved it unanimously.

The idea is to move the bus lane from its current location near the platform and leave it closer to the center of the street.

This would give the Department of Transportation greater flexibility to use the lane for traffic 24 hours a day.

The bike lane would be widened.

It would go from 8 to 10 feet wide, from 59th Street to 23rd Street, while from 23rd Street to Hudson Street it would be 8 feet.

The MTA indicates that about 57,000 people use the Second Avenue bus route daily.

It can be said that it is the most used route in the city.

Transportation officials hope to begin work on this project before the end of the year, although there must first be a public comment period.

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.