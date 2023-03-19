They throw a body sheltered on the land of Urbivilla Bonita

Juarez City.- The body of a person was found wrapped in a blanket in an uninhabited area in the southeast of the city, informed municipal agents.

The finding was reported by a woman next to a gap that crosses a vacant lot near Del Desierto and Volcán Menchaca streets in the Urbivilla Bonita neighborhood.

According to one of the officers, the body is wrapped in a beige and red blanket and tied with a band, but it is not clear whether it is a man or a woman.

The scene was guarded by the preventive elements and transferred to agents of the Homicide Unit of the Northern District District Attorney’s Office.

According to the intentional homicide statistics for the month of March, this is number 64.