They try the accused of killing his wife and pretending that he committed suicide in La Plata

Luis Alberto Villa accused of beating his wife to death in La Plata Maria del Lujan Alva (40) and who denounced that she committed suicide, will begin to be tried this Tuesday, March 28 at the headquarters of the local Criminal Court through the jury trial system. The suspect was arrested in a house on Calle 76 between 131 and 132, for the event that occurred in 2019.

The investigating prosecutor Cecilia Corfield investigated him for the crime of “homicide qualified by the link”, but the accused defended himself in his right and refused to testify. The event occurred on February 4, 2019, when Villa denounced that, upon arriving at his house of 79 between 8 and 9, found his wife hanging from a ceiling beam in the dining room.

According to your version, he picked her up, took her to the entrance door, tried to perform CPR on her but was unsuccessful and asked for help. However, forensic experts observed that the victim “he had three blows to the face, presumably made with a fist”.

“The characteristics of the strangulation and the groove that the rope had left in the woman’s neck were not compatible with those of a suspended body,” the report said. For this reason, the alleged femicide was arrested based on the result of the autopsy, added to the testimony of several neighbors who claimed to have heard the couple argue before the death of the woman.

The prosecution is in the hands of the trial prosecutor Victoria Huergo, who has been successfully surfing a wave of oral trials. With this case he is the third at the same time in which he acts. The technical judge is Andres Vitali of Criminal Oral Court III of La Plata.

According to judicial sources, it is expected that during the morning the selection of the citizens who will be part of the popular jury will be carried out and after a recess, the production of the evidence of the parties will begin.

In the event of a conviction, the defendant, with this legal framework, will receive a life sentence and will not be able to access any benefit of early release.