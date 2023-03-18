They wait in the rain for AMLO, 2 hours from the rally

Mexico City.- The Zócalo of the capital looks almost full with a light rain that falls two hours after the message of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the 85th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation.

A contingent from Chiapas arrived in more than 10 trucks around 05:00 hours and this group was the first to gather in the Plaza de la Constitución to reserve a place in front of the bandstand.

Already during the course of the day, long lines of buses from various states of the country arrived near the Historic Center with thousands of Morenista supporters for the rally called by the president.

Around 2:40 p.m. the rain was recorded in the first square of Mexico City, so some attendees opened their umbrellas and others bought blue and gray raincoats from street vendors in the area.

The Zócalo plate looks partially occupied, while more citizens continue to approach the surrounding streets.

From Paseo de la Reforma to Eje Central and on Avenida Juárez it was already practically full. The roads of Independencia, Pino Suárez and 5 de Mayo were closed to traffic due to the entry of contingents.

On Francisco I. Madero, one of the main accesses to the Plaza de la Constitución, the passage was fluid at 2:30 p.m. Along this route, men and women paraded with maroon and white shirts with figures and legends alluding to AMLO or the 4T.

The president did not lack party

The thousands of citizens arrived in the capital of the country summoned by Morena, the federal government and governors. As the start of the rally approaches, they walk hurriedly in the hope of finding a place.

They are not motivated by the commemoration of the Oil Expropriation, but because they wanted to show support for the president or because they had the commitment to do so.

The secretary of Baja California, Netzahualcóyotl Jauregui Santillán, used public resources to transfer beneficiaries of social support.

His employees, with communication equipment in their hands and ears, surround him to ensure that he and his contingent of some 200 people pass freely through Juárez and Francisco I. Madero.

Behind them come those from Sonora, together with the super delegate, Jorge Tadei, there are more than 300 people, but they are dispersed because, they affirm, they arrived since Saturday and they were paid for a hotel in the center of the City. They wear a white shirt with an Oil Tower and the image of Lázaro Cárdenas.

Next to them, Benjamín Paredes walks with his two-year-old son and his wife, who leads two other little ones by the hand. He assures that they left Maravatío, Michoacan, at 8:00 a.m., on the buses provided by the leader of Morena, who argues, he does not know his name.

“I came because our President made a call on television and they paid for our trip and food,” he says, visibly tired after traveling for six hours by bus.

The leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, frequently proclaims that in concentrations, how is the president, he will not lack party. However, he has argued that the people “by themselves” organized to reach Mexico City.

A few days ago, Morena leaders reported that the national leadership asked them, on February 27, for quotas of supporters to transfer them to the capital’s Zócalo, from 10,000 to 120,000, depending on the state.

The State of Mexico and Mexico City would be the ones that injected the most into the concentration. However, there are large contingents from Chiapas, Veracruz and Hidalgo.

This structure is joined by the elderly brought by the Servants of the Nation and for whom chairs were installed in Plaza de la Constitución.

In addition to those mobilized by governors, mayors and legislators. Many of the latter took the opportunity to promote their image.

How in the march on November 27, the largest contingent is from the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), with more than 30,000 people, they say, who stayed in the Hemiciclo a Juárez to observe from there the message of the First President.