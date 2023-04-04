They want part of the VAT to be returned to the municipalities: what can the funds be used for?

The Municipal Affairs Commission from Chamber of Deputies is under analysis a bill that proposes the return of a part of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to the municipalities, with the aim of creating a specific fund for infrastructure worksin order to strengthen municipal autonomy and provide more resources, especially to those localities in the country with fewer inhabitants.

The initiative has been under debate for months and, after consultations with the AFIP, it is expected that he can advance in his opinion with the consent of the ruling party and the opposition. The discussion should also go through the Budget and Finance Committee later.

In dialogue with iProfessional, the author of the proposal, the radical Victor Hugo Romeroexplained that “the municipalities when they make purchases, both of goods and services, pay VAT. By law they are exempt, however, when they purchase goods and services, within the invoice they are paying VAT as any taxpayer” and “that VAT has a tax credit that, since it is not registered, cannot be recovered”.

“The idea is that the VAT paid by the municipalities be partially refunded and that it be allocated to a specific fund for infrastructure works. It is a form of direct co-participation and has a criterion, in addition to federal, of deepen municipal autonomy with resourcesand that this VAT distribution is in proportion to the number of inhabitants“, he added.

The former mayor of Villa de Soto (Córdoba) pointed out that the initiative establishes that “the fewer the inhabitants, the higher the percentage, because it is understood that this municipality has less collection capacity and needs more infrastructure. In the larger municipalities, the VAT refund would be lower because it has a collection capacity with its own resources”.

For Romero, determining by law a “distribution with an equitable and federal criterion” will make that distribution in the future “does not depend on a government in power” and “set aside political criteria“, for which sometimes a certain district benefits or harms.

Municipalities could obtain part of the VAT funds.

VAT: the refund percentage will be according to the local population

Specifically, the project proposes the creation of a “Municipal VAT Reimbursement Fund“, which will have as its objective “the execution of municipal or communal public works that contribute to the improvement of the health, educational, hospital, housing or road infrastructure in urban or rural areas, with the express prohibition of using the sums that comprise it for the financing of current expenses”. And it clarifies that this Fund will be financed with resources from the National Treasury.

The amount of said Fund will be “equivalent to the one that arises from reimbursing all the municipalities and communes of the country for the VAT that they actually pay on their purchases of goods, works, leases and services that are provided by third parties.“.

The articles stipulate that the municipalities must submit an affidavit on a monthly basis; and that the transfers derived from the distribution of the Fund “will be made automatically through the Banco de la Nación Argentina.”

According to the scale established in the version of the original project, municipalities with up to 19,999 inhabitants will be reimbursed 50%; to those that register between 20,000 and 49,999 inhabitants, 40%; those with between 50,000 and 299,999 inhabitants, 30%; and those with more than 300,000 inhabitants, 20%.

VAT funds and municipal autonomy

In the fundamentals, Romero together with a group of his radical peers pointed out that “promoting municipalism is a constitutional mandate” since “the 1994 reform introduced article 123 that states that each province dictates its own constitution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 5, ensuring municipal autonomy and regulating its scope and content in the institutional, political, administrative, economic and financial order”.

“The financial capacity of the municipalities is limitedmore than half of the municipal resources come from what they receive from co-participation and from other current, national and provincial transfers. Genuinely own resources (taxes, royalties and non-tax income that include rates, rights, contributions and others) reach, on average, only 40%. This situation worsens in Argentine municipalities with smaller populations where they are highly dependent on transfers from higher levels of government, since with their own resources they only represent $1.5 out of every $5 of their budget,” it was remarked in The arguments.

The project that can benefit the municipalities advances in Congress.

In turn, the regime for provincial distribution of resources to Argentine municipalities, departments and communes -as they are called- “is not uniform; each province has different methodology and allocation percentages”. “On average, the provinces distribute to their municipalities 14% of what is received by the Federal Tax Coparticipation”, it was pointed out and exemplified that “of every $100 that a certain municipality pays for VAT on its purchases, on average, $7.6 is what it distributes among all the local governments of its province”.

On the table there is another project that goes in the same directionpresented by the official Liliana Yambrunwho in his case proposes that article 43 bis be incorporated into the Value Added Tax Law, in order to establish that “municipalities may require the AFIP to reimburse the VAT involved in the price of goods and services that are bills them for goods, works, leases, services and other benefits, encumbered, that they use for the fulfillment of their purposes”.