They warn about defaults in debt payments by several local companies

From AA2000, going through Edenor; GCC; Pampa Energy; Telecom Argentina; TGS to YPF Energía Eléctrica, were affected by low ratings

Last week, Argentina decreed that certain non-financial public sector entities (mainly the Anses) must exchange or sell their holdings of dollar-denominated local and international law bonds, issued in the 2020 restructuring, for local law debt. denominated in pesos.

Since these bonds are intra-governmental holdings, the transaction was deemed by international credit rating agencies to amount to a default.

However, they understand that the proposed transaction suggests greater risks and vulnerabilities surrounding the payment of commercial debt in foreign currency.

For instance, S&P opted to downgrade Argentina’s long-term foreign currency sovereign rating to ‘CCC from CCC+ and confirmed that long-term local currency rating from ‘CCC-‘.

As the evaluator explains in a document, “the negative outlook of the long-term ratings reflects the risks related to pronounced economic imbalances and political uncertainty before and after the 2023 national elections.”

But S&P Global Ratings extended the negative forecast to 11 companies Argentina’s infrastructure companies, which were also downgraded to ‘CCC-‘ due to higher transfer and convertibility risks.

Last week the Government decreed that entities such as ANSES must sell or exchange their bond holdings

The evaluator understands that the trend for these entities is negative, and reflects potential additional restrictions to access or transfer funds abroad in the near future, including regulations that force them to unilaterally restructure their debt maturities in foreign currency, as was the case at early 2021, “a situation that we normally view as tantamount to default.”

In its document, S&P adds that the trend and ratings also incorporate the possibility of a deeper recession, affecting the ability of these entities to generate enough income in local currency to convert it into the funds necessary to meet foreign currency obligations. “We could raise the grades if decreases our perception of T&C risk”, argues the document in which the list of companies with negative ratings is also published.

They are Argentina 2000 Airports; AES Argentina Generation; CAPEX SA; General Fuel Company; CLISA-Latin American Infrastructure & Services Company; Edenor; Pampa Energía and Telecom Argentina. Also added are Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS); and YPF Electric Power.

Lack of clarity

As an example of risk, S&P mentions YPF. It says the downgrade of the state oil company “follows a similar action on our long-term foreign currency sovereign ratings and Argentina’s T&C, following announced plans that, if implemented, would force some public sector entities not to financial institution to exchange or sell its holdings of bonds under local and international law denominated in dollars, issued in the 2020 restructuring, for debt under local law denominated in pesos”.

In the opinion of the rating agency, the lack of clarity and the apparent motivation for the potential transaction “underscore the greater credit vulnerabilities, in particular, given the increasing pressures of the severe drought facing Argentina, which further restricts the already upset foreign exchange market.” . This expected increased pressure on currency markets also explains the downward revision of the T&C assessment to ‘CCC-‘.

For S&P, the first “reflects our perception of the risk that the sovereign interferes with the ability of national companies to access, convert and transfer money abroad, which is essential for the affected companies to pay their financial obligations, many of which which are denominated in foreign currency, particularly US dollars”.

Although some of these entities do not face significant foreign currency obligations in the next 12 months, the rating agency recalls that Argentina’s recent history of forcing entities to restructure foreign currency debt in times of severe external account weakness, such as the current one increases the probability of a similar action in the coming quarters.

YPF is one of the companies that received a negative rating

“The trend for these entities is negative, reflecting possible restrictions to access or transfer funds abroad in the near future, including additional Central Bank regulations that force Argentine entities to unilaterally restructure debt payments in foreign currency, as was the case in early 2021, a situation we normally view as tantamount to a default,” S&P warns.

The report adds that the negative trend of these entities also reflects the possibilities of a deepest recessioncoupled with rising inflation, a sharp depreciation of the peso, which in turn could reduce the ability of companies to generate enough income in local currency to convert it into the funds needed to service foreign currency obligations.