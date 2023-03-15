They warn that more migrants are coming

Juarez City.- The representation of the State Government insisted that the Federation must “take action on the matter” and attend to the migratory wave and, incidentally, warned that by May even more migrants could arrive at this border.

“What we insist is that the Federation has to take action on the matter, not only because of the legal framework, but because it is a jurisdictional responsibility,” said the representative of the state government in Juárez, Oscar Ibáñez Hernández, after the Monday night, more than 700 migrants arrived in the city on the roof of the railway.

The official added that in May border authorities expect the migratory flow to increase given the imminent declaration of the conclusion of the pandemic in the United States, after a meeting with representatives of the National Institute of Migration and the United States consul in Juárez, Eric S. Cohan yesterday.

Hundreds of migrants took the Paso del Norte international bridge for five hours on Sunday as they tried to enter the United States seeking asylum. Then on Monday night, more than 700 foreigners poured into the city on the roof of the railway, overwhelming the city’s shelter system.

The official announced that the federal government, through the Leona Vicario shelter, did not receive migrants who arrived yesterday in the city, however the Municipality did attend to 90 people.

He also considered that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador should strengthen its action on the issue of human trafficking in the context of the migratory flow in Juárez.

“We think that the federal government should have a stricter action to combat human trafficking, this is becoming a vicious circle, this exacerbates the insecurity conditions in the city,” he considered at a press conference yesterday.

“This is the position of the State Government, to request that the federal Government take the cards on the matter in these two issues,” added the official.