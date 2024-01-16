They warn that the Super League can generate heavy losses for European clubs

BRUSSELS.- The eventual creation of a Super League European football would have a devastating impact on the clubs’ economies, due to its effect on audiovisual rights contracts, he warned this Tuesday in Brussels the president of LaLiga Spanish, Javier Tebas.

“ We estimate that national leagues would lose 50% due to audiovisual rights “Thebes said in the capital of the European Union.

The idea of ​​a Super League formed by the main European football clubs, in 2021, caused an earthquake in the continent’s leagues, and the case is now in the hands of a commercial court of Spain.

Real Madrid (25).jpg Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger (center) carries Jude Bellingham to celebrate his team’s victory in the Spanish League in the match between Deportivo Alavés and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Thursday, December 2023. AP Photo/Ricardo Larreina

The national leagues have a multitude of audiovisual rights contracts in force, particularly those for broadcasting matches, and these agreements would be affected by the eventual creation of the Super League.

In such a scenario, “You don’t have to be an economics scholar to know what can happen“said Tebas, who alleged that income from rights “will sink.”

The Spanish League, Tebas added, maintains “more than 100 contracts” in force internationally with the same number of operators and reorganize those commitments in a scenario in which the Super League it is impossible”.

The announcement of the super league, in 2021, shook the foundations of European football, until the FIFA and the UEFA They threatened to eliminate clubs that participate in this initiative from their official championships.

The Super League He then considered that the threat was illegal and filed a lawsuit before a commercial court in Madrid, which requested an opinion from the highest European court, the EU Court of Justice (TWENTY).

Europe in expectation:

In December, the TWENTY considered that the rules of the UE to authorize other tournaments were contrary to competition law and therefore “illegal”.

That court, however, noted that it was ruling in general on the rules of the FIFA and the UE, and not about the “specific project” of the super league, and therefore specified that this does not mean that the project “must necessarily be authorized.”

In the midst of enormous controversy, several of the clubs in the original project have already distanced themselves from the planalthough Spain the Giants Real Madrid y FC Barcelona They still have not formally renounced the idea of ​​this alternative competition.

In Belgium, Tebas will hold meetings to discuss measures to combat the clandestine transmission of football matches via the internet.

Source: AFP