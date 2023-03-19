They were looking for a cell phone and found an illegal fuel sales point | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 8:53 a.m.

Forces from the Second Police Station of Regional Unit V broke into a house in the Hermoso neighborhood of Puerto Iguazú yesterday and arrested a 29-year-old woman, involved in an act of theft. During the procedure, in the same place they found an illegal fuel sales point.

According to what was reported by police sources, the investigation began days ago, when a young woman reported that the person involved would have

stolen his cell phone. After the raid, the troops were unable to recover the object, but after the surprise irruption into the place with the naked eye, a large number of fuel containers destined for illegal activity were found on the property.

By order of the Justice, and in the presence of the municipality’s Bromatology personnel, a total of 10 drums containing almost 200 liters of flammable liquid were seized. He also seized another 50 empty drums that were found at the scene. Authorities of the municipality drew up the corresponding minutes.

By order of the intervening Court, the woman was detained for the act of theft in which she was involved, remaining housed in police headquarters at the disposal of Justice.