They were worth a point: The heroic saves of Memo Ochoa in the tie between Milan and Salernitana

He did it again! Memo Ochoa shone in the visit of Salernitana to Milan in Serie A. The match ended 1-1, which represents a golden point for the Mexican goalkeeper’s team, which is still out of the relegation zone.

For several weeks now, it has been said and reported that Inter and Milan are interested in hiring Ochoa, who was on the bench for a while; however, this would take place until the summer. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper did his thing to draw even more attention to new teams.

La Salernitana lost 2 of their last 5 games, but beat Monza and then got a couple of valuable draws. First without goals against Sampdoria and now, one goal away with Milan; among all, this highlights the name of Memo Ochoa.

Memo Ochoa in the match between Milan and Salernitana / Getty Images

The brutal performance of Memo Ochoa against Inter

As they say out there: numbers don’t lie. Milan attacked the Salernitana with everything and registered 24 shots during the 90 minutes; thus, Memo Ochoa’s performance was key to maintaining the tie on the scoreboard and rescue a dot.

However, his arc was not left at zero because Olivier Giroud took advantage of a set piece. The French striker finished off between two defenders in the six-yard box and Memo Ochoa also did not go out to look for the ball to keep it or reject it.

Later on, Moulaye Dia equalized for Salernitana and with Milan’s offensive strength above his goal, Ochoa got everything he could at the San Siro. “he is a hero“Was the most repeated phrase among the followers of the Salerno team on social networks.

Memo Ochoa saved Salernitana from losing at San Siro / Getty Images

Still in the last few minutes He rejected a shot from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make him more nervous to the match. Of course, in Mexico the discussion revolves around whether Diego Cocca should continue calling Memo Ochoa to the Mexican National Team, is it time for a change?

