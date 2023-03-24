They will criminally denounce two luxurious City Bell complexes and 39 businesses for stealing electricity

Edelap reported that in the last few hours it detected homes in the residential complexes Lincoln Park of City Bellone located in Camino Belgrano between 462 and 463 and another in 21 between 462 and 464, stealing power from the grid.

At the same time, the company indicated that another 39 businesses located in different parts of the city had clandestine or fraudulent electrical service connections, so they were stealing energy and affecting the quality of service received by neighboring users. The company will advance with corresponding criminal actions.

The businesses involved are: Sandwich Factory “Ricardo” (532 between 8 and 9); Dietetics “Monarch” (12 y 32); Grill “Ramira” (8 y 32); Restobar “El Galpón” (General Belgrano Road between 505 and 506); Self-service “Clau” (General Belgrano Road and 504); Cougar Service Station (General Belgrano Road and 492); Steakhouse “El Churrete” (General Belgrano Road and 460); Shed (532 between 17 and 18); Bar (70 e/16 and 17); restaurant (3 y 51); Greengrocery (15 corner 32); Kiosk/Laundry (diagonal 73 between 3 and 4); spare parts house (122 between 63 and 64); Pizza shop (diagonal 74 between 34 and 35); Meal House (8 y 43); cell accessories (45 between 1 and 2); restaurant (diagonal 79 and calle 3); Cultural center (35 between 19 and 20); Meal House (60 between 4 and 5); Meal House (41 y 1); Architecture Venue (118 between Diagonal 80 and 39); karate school (diagonal 80 between 38 and 39); Maxikiosco (1 y 44); Laundry (66 between 117 and 118); Salumeria & Delicatessen (51 y 16); Bar (58 between 18 and 19); Motorcycle Workshop and Sale (12 between 32 and 33); restaurant (Centennial Road and 474); Meal House (Centennial Road between 509 and 510); self service (General Belgrano Road between 451 and 452); Real Estate Developments (Centennial Road between 461E and 461); Grill (Centenary between 422 and 423); tire house (Centennial Road between 461C and 461D); Pet Shop (419 y 8); private house (Centennial road and 461B); Pet Shop (Centennial road and 423); Metallic Fabrications (Centenario road between 461B and 461C); Paper bin (General Belgrano Road between 452 and 453) and Motorcycle House (Centennial Road and 461).

“Stealing energy is a crime punishable by imprisonment of up to six years, which also puts the life of the person handling it and third parties at risk, also damaging the quality of the electrical service”They explained from the company.

In all cases, the company will proceed to charge the holders of the service for the energy consumed illegally, including the corresponding penalties as established in the Supply and Connection Regulations. In addition, it will be evaluated to criminally denounce the users who were detected with these clandestine connections and those who offer the service of illegal connections and different maneuvers to manipulate electrical installations.

“Energy theft, in its different methodologies, generates unrecorded excess consumption that overload the lines, damage them and cause a decrease in the quality of service received by neighboring users who are correctly connected, generating voltage problems or cuts,” they added.

To report the offer of this type of maneuver or a case of energy theft, you can contact anonymously and free of charge 24 hours a day at 0800-222-3335. To regularize their situation, users can be contacted by phone from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 0810-222-3335or request an attention shift to the “Edelap calls you” service by entering the “My Shifts” option of the Virtual Office.