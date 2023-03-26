They will give more than 100 supports to vulnerable people in Puerto Palomas

New Big Houses– Staff from the Human Development and Common Good Undersecretary went to Puerto Palomas this week to conduct a census among the population belonging to vulnerable groups and integrate them into their support program.

According to the information provided by the Municipality, a list of 80 older adults and 35 people with disabilities was achieved, to whom support will be delivered through assistance and equipment programs.

It was added that it will be next month when the list of people who were enrolled in the programs of the Secretary of Human Development and Common Good (SDHyBC) of the State Government will be released.

For the purpose of the census, Aracely López and Sergio Acosta Liceaga came to Puerto Palomas on behalf of the SDHyBC. On behalf of the Municipality, the president of the DIF, Adrián Villalobos Ángel, was in the activity, who collaborated by providing the information that has been obtained in the field to detect people from vulnerable groups in Ascension. (Victor Valdovinos)

