They will make 12 companies from Juarez grow

With the participation of 12 companies from different sectors, the eighth generation of The Bridge Accelerator started yesterday, a program whose objective is the development of regional suppliers.

At the inauguration of the event, there was a presentation by Eduardo Rodríguez Dávalos, founder of Grupo La Nogalera, a company from Juárez dedicated to the branch of agribusiness in Jiménez, who shared with the students that treating the human factor with patience and conviction will ensure the success of their companies.

“You always have to have a human approach and treat people out of conviction, not out of convenience; That is the reason why we have managed to have the success that we have up to now, ”he said.

However, he added that after 23 years it has gone through many adversities and challenges, such as satisfying all collaborators, which includes both the work team, customers and suppliers, who are the walnut producers.

Other challenges are having access to resources to operate, so he invited participants to take advantage of the tools offered by The Bridge Accelerator.

“The evolution of La Nogalera, a local and international company, serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs in our region to seek to improve their business models and transcend borders,” said Omar Saucedo, manager of Microsoft TechSpark, one of the companies that make this possible. binational program.

IPS Technology, IMTECH Software, AG Tech Solutions Group, GlezCo Express, Paso del Norte Recycling, Coplasco, Laser Innovation, Magenta Registro, Servicio Médico Empresarial de la Frontera, NAI México, Acces Group and Recilogic are the companies that will be trained for 12 weeks to grow their businesses.

“This is the eighth generation, we already have 78 SMEs that have gone through this program, with sales of 61 million dollars and the creation of more than 500 new jobs,” said Saucedo.

