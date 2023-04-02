They will monitor campuses during the holiday season

Ciudad Juárez.— Starting tomorrow the schools will be alone for two weeks, for which reason the Undersecretary of Education and Sports in the North Zone, Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, assured that there will be special surveillance to prevent them from being targeted by thieves.

The official called on the parents and neighbors of the schools to be aware of the facilities and immediately report anyone who is observed loitering.

The Municipal Public Security Secretary, César Omar Muñoz Morales, also said that patrols in schools are carried out throughout the year, and specifically when they are alone.

“We already have this issue of intensifying patrolling in schools scheduled, we already have it but now for the holidays we are going to intensify it, so that now that they return from vacation they do not find any campus stolen,” he mentioned.

The police chief also said that the fact that the cameras installed by the Municipality are already working will be an important factor to prevent robberies or to arrest lovers of foreign property in flagrante. He said that there are 250 new cameras plus 60 that were already in use.

“We are not enough to cover all the schools but all the ones we have and are in front of a campus, of course it comes to support us in monitoring all this,” he said.

Because many minors will have to stay home alone while their parents work by not going to school, Muñoz Morales called on parents to take the necessary measures to prevent them from becoming victims of crime.

“Do not leave minors alone at home, one of the main recommendations is that they do not publish on social networks that minors are alone, that if they have to be left alone due to their work needs, be in contact with them,” he mentioned. .

He said that if they are going to leave the city, ask their trusted neighbors to keep an eye on the house to let them know if they see anything suspicious, in addition to not forgetting to turn off the water and gas taps.