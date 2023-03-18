They will put alarms in the provincial schools in La Plata

After a meeting held this Friday between local and Buenos Aires authorities, the Municipality of La Plata will advance in the placement of security alarms in provincial educational establishments. The devices -according to what was reported- will enter the Smart Prevention Network of the Commune.

“From the Municipality we are committed to the safety of educational institutions”said in this regard the head of the local Ministry of Culture and Education, Martiniano Ferrer Picadoand added: “This type of action allows us to undertake comprehensive work and enhance the resources we have to take care of our learning spaces and the educational community in general”

For his part, the Secretary of Public Policies on Security and Justice, Nestor Pulichinohe maintained: “These new alarms will be connected 24 hours a day with the COM, thus strengthening our intelligent prevention network to provide more peace of mind and a better quality of life for parents, students and those who are part of each establishment.”

As reported from the local area, the Municipality already acquired a first batch of devices for some 30 schools and it will advance soon in the purchase of new equipment through the Educational Fund. In parallel, after verifying the existence of alarms without maintenance in various provincial schools, the Commune anticipated that it will also take charge of their verification.

Darling @LuisFedeArias While you were doing politics, we were with the municipality, the Buenos Aires police and a team from the Ministry of Education working on which schools to set alarms from the educational fund so that the people of La Plata are more protected 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ASEpANGAPv —Nicolas Morzone (@nicomorzone) March 17, 2023

The placement was arranged after analyzing a heat map provided by the Province, which accounts for the Institutions with the highest number of reported criminal acts. In addition to being controlled by the Operations and Monitoring Center (COM), the alarms will notify the Ministry of Security if they are activated.

It is worth mentioning that the tripartite meeting was headed by authorities of the Municipality, representatives of the Ministry of Security and officials of the General Directorate of Culture and Education of Buenos Aires.