‘They’re the ones who made me say yes’: Jefferson agrees to Married at First Sight 2023 thanks to two former contestants

Jefferson is one of the new faces of this season 7 of Married at first sight. It was while watching the marriage of former candidates of the show that he had the idea to embark on this crazy adventure.
Let’s go for a new evening Married at first sight on M6! If things seem to continue to roll for Fabrice and Anabel, Léa seems more restrained with Emanuel. As for Jessica and Pascal, it’s time for the final preparations before D-Day. But this Monday, April 3, the faithful of the blind dating program will also discover a new pair of candidates formed by the experts. Estelle Dossin et Gilbert Bou Jaoudé, who came to replace Pascal de Sutter. It is Pedroa 40-year-old Parisian upholsterer-decorator, and Jefferson, a 31-year-old insurance agency manager based in Metz. And the latter owes his great leap into adventure Married at first sight with two faces well known to viewers…
Jefferson (Married at first sight 2023): a candidate spotted on social networks
Solar and dynamic, Jefferson still believes in true love. A big romantic at heart, he doesn’t particularly like dating apps and has “need a game of seduction, in particular by looking and touching“, he told us. “I’m very connected, I love social networks, but for a relationship, it’s different“, he continued. Besides, it was on social networks that he was spotted by the production and contacted to try the experiment. The young man then expresses some reservations, first vis-à-vis his family, which he does not necessarily want to put forward. But also on the expectations of the other candidates in the program. “I was afraid of being associated with a participant who simply wanted to be on television. It has already been seen, even if the production is very careful about it“, he explained to us.
Jefferson (Married at first sight 2023): his favorite for a wedding in season 6
What decides him to start is a couple of candidates who said “yes” to the adventure and still spin the perfect love. Because it is watching the marriage ofAlice and Bruno (season 6) that it clicked. “They are two very genuine people. They are the ones who made me say ‘yes’“, he dropped us. However, if he did not lose a crumb of the marriage of Alicia and Bruno, Jefferson was less focused on the continuation of their television adventure.I mainly watch weddings, living together interests me less because it’s a bit like entering into intimacy“, he slipped. “Shy about his feelings“, will the 30-year-old manage to indulge his partner and the M6 cameras? Answer in the weeks that follow…