Thibaut Courtois ser padre con Mishel Gerzig

Social networks have been the channel they have chosen so much Thibaut Courtois like his wife, Michelle Gerzig, for announce that they are going to become parents. Both have shared an image in which the Real Madrid goalkeeper appears giving a kiss to the Israeli model’s budding belly.

Our love is growingshe writes next to a white heart, the color of the clothes she wears in the photo. We are looking forward to meeting youhe adds along with the emoticon of a chick coming out of the egg.

From his words on Instagram It is also deduced that the young woman has already completed the first trimester of pregnancy.since it accompanies the publication with the hashtag #SpringBaby (baby springtime).

The third child for Courtois

For Israel this baby will be her first child. This is not the case in the case of the Belgian goalkeeper, who already has two offspring from a previous relationship with the Canarian Marta Domnguez: Adrianathe oldest, and Nicholsthe youngest, who shares with his father the passion for football and even the club, in the lower categories.

For him, his children have always been one of his priorities. After breaking up with Marta Domnguez while they were both in the United Kingdom, she being eight months pregnant with the child, they They were one of the reasons why I decided to come to Spain, to be closer to them..