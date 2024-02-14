Thief trying to steal a car is shot to death by the owner in Miami-Dade

And thief trying to steal a car was shot dead by the vehicle’s owner in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred this Wednesday morning, in the area of ​​Northwest 79th Avenue and 194th Street, shortly after 2:30 am.

According to the authorities, the thief was already entering the car when he was discovered by the ownerwho confronted him without hesitation.

The Police revealed to Local 10 After an altercation occurred, the victim pulled out a gun and shot the robber.

The man did not die at the time, but escaped in another vehicle that was waiting for him. While fleeing, he crashed into several cars before stopping.

According to the information, a passenger who was inside the car fled and is still at large.

Miami-Dade firefighters pronounced the injured man dead at the scene. His identity has not been revealed.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the other subject to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.