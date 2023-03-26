Third body recovered after US chocolate factory explosion

An explosion at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania has killed three and four others are still missing.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said yesterday that “a third body has been found on the factory site (…)” during the ongoing salvage work. Rescue workers would continue to search the rubble for “four people who are currently missing”.

The explosion at the RM Palmer Company factory in the Borough of West Reading happened on Friday afternoon. The cause is still open. “Unfortunately (the factory) is pretty much leveled to the ground. There is not much left to salvage from the building,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a televised news conference.

TV footage after the blast showed a fire blazing in the rubble as firefighters tried to douse the blazes. According to its website, RM Palmer has been making seasonal chocolate products since 1948 — including Easter bunnies and Valentine’s Day heart-shaped candies.