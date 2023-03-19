This 30 GB mobile plan in the Special Series is to be grabbed if you have a small budget

Do you want to take advantage of a mobile plan at an attractive price? Coriolis Telecom displays its mobile plan without unlimited commitment 30 GB at 6.99 euros per month without condition of duration.

Choose a mobile plan is not always easy! If you are looking for a low price with a complete offer, the Coriolis 30 GB non-binding package should please you! This package is billed at only 6.99 euros per month and is unconditional on duration.

You benefit from the quality of the SFR network, double calls, the VoLTE/VoWiFi option and ISO 90001-certified customer service.

Canon price on the Coriolis package

The Brio Liberté 30 GB Special Series no-commitment mobile plan is quite comprehensive. It includes unlimited voice calls in Metropolitan France to all metropolitan landlines and mobiles, but also from the EU and DOM/COM to metropolitan landlines and mobiles. SMS and MMS are unlimited both in mainland France and from the EU and DOM/COM. In addition, you benefit from 30 GB of Mobile Internet in 4G/4G+ from Metropolitan France, of which 8 GB can be used from the EU and DOM/COM. You have the option of choosing a smartphone or taking the plan without a mobile and keeping yours. You can also keep your current mobile number for free. Coriolis takes care of the process for you. This Coriolis package at only 6.99 euros per month is advantageous and allows you to easily call your loved ones, keep in touch by message and surf the Internet. Without commitment, you thus benefit from total freedom and can thus change plans as soon as you wish. If 30 GB seems low to you, you will still be able to use Wi-Fi in your home or in many public places.

Subscribe to the Coriolis plan

This content was produced in partnership with Coriolis. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.