This 4K projector is selling like hot cakes thanks to this price drop

Enjoy exceptional image quality at a competitive price thanks to this 4K video projector on sale at Cdiscount!

The Wewatch V51 Pro projector is available at a price of 169.99 euros on Cdiscount. For this price, it offers you a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution image, compatible with 4K Ultra HD sources. The brightness of 18,500 lumens ensures great image clarity, and the projection size of 40 to 300 inches gives you an adjustable and comfortable diagonal to enjoy your favorite movies, series and games.

Equipped with HDMI, USB, VGA and AV connections, this video projector is ready to accommodate all your consoles, your PC or your Internet box. TV Stick and iOS compatibility also allows you to stream content from your iPhone, or take advantage of different streaming apps.

Don’t miss this 4K compatible projector at an exceptional price on Cdiscount

Delivering good image quality and taking advantage of many connected features, this projector is also sold at a good price, since it goes to 169.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros at Cdiscount. For fans of payment in installments, this model is also available in four installments of 43.51 euros. Shipping is 100% free; for Cdiscount members at will, express delivery is also available. This service costs 29 euros per year, but you can test it for free thanks to the 6-day trial offer. Finally, the projector is guaranteed for two years, and you can take out a Cdiscount warranty extension against breakage and breakdown, for a period of 4 years, at a price of 26.99 euros.

Click here to take advantage of the offer

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.