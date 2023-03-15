When (b)Ryan Reynold(/b)s began his career as an actor on the children’s channel (b)Nickelodeon(/b) at the age of 15, no one could have guessed that the Canadian would one day be one of the most popular Hollywood stars. stars would ever be. After supporting roles in(b) Blade: Trinity(/b) (2004) or X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), thanks to (b)Deadpool(/b) he became a world-famous megastar. The blockbuster about the trigger-happy Marvel anti-hero was produced by (b)Ryan Reynolds(/b), among others, and proved to be a huge hit at the box office despite the R rating (“from 17”).

Ryan Reynolds- from supporting actor to megastar

Part 3 is now in production, for which Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for the last time. The Deadpool series, which is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should have made Ryan Reynolds a good deal of money. The(b) popularity boost(/b) alone will have given him millions in fees.

However, his earnings as an actor and producer will not come close to the sum that Ryan Reynolds should have raked in after a (b)spectacular deal(/b) with T-Mobile. The Deadpool actor not only has (b) a loose mouth(/b), he also seems to be a shrewd businessman.

Ryan Reynolds is becoming incredibly rich

Two years ago, the investments by (b)Ryan Reynolds(/b) caused a stir. The liquor giant(b) Diageo(/b) offered 610 million US dollars for (b)Aviation Gin(/b), the Hollywood star’s spirits brand. But even this deal doesn’t seem nearly as spectacular as what (b)American media(/b) is currently reporting on.

(b)T-Mobile(/b) is said to have acquired the mobile phone brand(b) Mint Mobile (/b) for 1.35 billion US dollars. And who holds (b) 25 percent shares (/b) in the company? You guessed it: (b)Ryan Reynolds(/b). How much ashes the Hollywood star actually made thanks to this acquisition is not yet known. However, it should be enough to (b)hopefully shoot countless other (b)Deadpool films(/b) until the end of his life(/b). The Marvel blockbuster Deadpool 3 is to be released in Germany on (b)07. Launch in cinemas November 2024(/b).

