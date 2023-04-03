This cinema blockbuster is even more successful than expected!

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been officially in cinemas for a few days. He was able to do quite well there and confidently surpassed the initially low expectations. With ticket sales in the United States and the rest of the world, Honor Among Thieves has now been able to Generate $72 million in revenue.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves exceeds all expectations

Due to the positive reviews, among other things Rotten Tomatoes, where the film currently enjoys a 91 percent Tomatometer and 93 percent Audience Score, ticket sales should also remain quite strong for some time to come. The new Dungeons and Dragons film has to hope for that too, because with the budget of around 150 million US dollars, it still needs a few more moviegoers for the film to become a real franchise.

Other films such as John Wick 4, which has now grossed over $245 million worldwide, or even Shazam! Fury of the Gods, at around $119 million, dwarfs Honor Among Thieves. However, if the film can capitalize on the solid reviews, a sequel would be quite likely.

Of course, it will still be a long time before that happens. There is always enough time to see Honor Among Thieves in the cinema yourself. Have you already seen the new Dungeons and Dragons movie and would you like a sequel? Or can’t you really understand all the positive reviews? If you’re still undecided, our Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film review might tell you whether a visit to the cinema is worthwhile.