This film not recommended for children under 16 will no longer be available for streaming in a few days

This film is not recommended for children under 16 and we understand very well why. It’s a resurrection-based horror story and it’s worth a watch. But she disappears on streaming on April 10. So better hurry!
The continuation under this advertisement
Only a handful of days left to feel the thrill going through you. After April 10, if you see animals coming back to life, you should be concerned. But before that, don’t panic, it’s just that you’ve finally decided to watch Simetierre before it was removed from Prime Video’s catalog. The film by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch, adapted from the eponymous novel by Stephen King and released in 2019, tells the story of Louis Creed, an emergency doctor who moves to the countryside with his wife and their two children. There, he quickly discovers a cemetery for animals. An old neighbor tells him an astonishing thing: the place would have been the sanctuary of Indians and would have unsuspected properties. When the family cat dies, Louis decides to bury it in this “simetierre”, as the children named it. But this is a very bad idea.
Simetierre on Prime Video: a cast of choice
By entrusting the deceased cat to the bowels of Indian soil, Louis awakens an old curse. The animal comes back to life. But it will never be like before. And very quickly, the children and families of the city find themselves in chilling situations. It is the Australian actor Jason Clarke who embodies the father overwhelmed by events. It has been seen in particular in The Planet of the Apes : The confrontation or Public Enemis, by Michael Mann. We will also note the performance of the one who embodies her daughter, Jeté Laurence. She has appeared in several series since the film’s release, including Youngeralongside Hillary Duff.
The continuation under this advertisement
Spine-chilling stories
This is not the first time that a horror novel by Stephen King has been taken to the cinema. On the contrary, scriptwriters and directors are often very fond of this kind of stories that freeze the blood as much as they make you want to know the outcome. We remember of course the last adaptation of That, which had driven the whole world crazy for killer clowns. But no need to go too far when viewing Simetierre. We beg you, do not expect the return of your furry companions.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias