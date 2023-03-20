This French film described as a “clumsy comedy” by the press was a hit on Netflix

Available since January 2023 on Netflix, this French comedy which had not been unanimous with press critics was given a second wind when it was released on the platform. Have you seen it ?
Giving a second life to a film or series that had struggled to find its audience is also the magic of Netflix! This is not the first time that a project that was not unanimous when it was released received a much better reception when it arrived on the streaming platform. With The Great Divide, a French comedy by Alexandra Leclère and added to the catalog on January 1, 2023 on the streaming platform, this is typically what happened. During its broadcast in dark rooms in 2015, the project carried by Karin Viard, Didier Bourdon and Valérie Bonneton, among others, had drawn the wrath of press critics. As a reminder, this French film tells a hilarious class conflict when wealthy Parisians are forced by the government to welcome less privileged neighbors into their very chic building. At the time of the Great Sharing, a wind of panic settles on all floors! Find out what the press thought of it when it was released.
“An artificial fall”, “Clichés on legs”a film decimated by the press when it was released
Press critics didn’t go out of their way to describe how badly they thought of the comedy The Great Divide. “Once this album of false asses has been put together, the script stands still, repeating a few tried-and-true valves. All that to condemn itself to ending on a very artificial fall” wrote West Francewhile First pointed the finger “a gallery of clichés on legs, fuel with a sludge valve”. “A clumsy comedy that gives us the eternal grimace soup for Christmas, during a big popular ball where clichés and caricatures mix in an orgy of frank stereotypes” added aSee-aRead.
The Great Divide was a hit on Netflix
If Alexandra Leclère, the director, subscribes to the streaming platform, she certainly thinks that there is justice! And for good reason, his comedy formerly decried by press critics pleased spectators, curious to watch The Great Divide. In just a few days, the film ranked number 2 in the top most-viewed films by Netflix subscribers. The Great ShardIt’s still available on Netflix!
Article written in collaboration with 6médias