This French solution against AI cheating is coming soon

The French company Compilatio is preparing a tool to detect homework written by artificial intelligence

This tool is still in development, but the company already claims a reliability of more than 90%

Its anti-plagiarism software is already used by universities

Compilatio, the French company specializing in plagiarism detection, is adapting to the arrival of generative AI. This is preparing a new tool specially designed to detect homework written by artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT. A demonstration of this tool in development is already available on the Compilatio website. But according to an AFP article, the company plans to release a first version within two months.

The arrival of ChatGPT in 2022 took many universities by surprise. Indeed, since OpenAI’s AI is freely available, many students use it to write their assignments. In response, universities announced the banishment of ChatGPT. But it is still necessary to know how to distinguish a text written by an artificial intelligence from a text written by a human.

OpenAI has already released its own detection tool. But he also admitted that this tool is not very precise. For its part, Compilatio, whose antiplagiarism tool is already used by 98% of French universities, intends to provide its solution to these new concerns.

How to detect artificial intelligence?

On its website, Compilatio explains that generative AIs like ChatGPT are predictable. As a result, the company can use “a statistically exploitable difference between text written by a human and text generated by an AI.” By combining these predictions with natural language processing techniques, Complilatio claims to be able to distinguish between text written by a human and that written by an AI with more than 90% reliability.

While waiting for the product to come out, you can test the demo on the site of the company. During our test, we submitted a text from Presse-Citron to the detector, and it indicated that it was indeed written by a human, with a reliability of 99%. Then, we submitted a text created by ChatGPT to the same test. The Compilatio demo detected the AI-drafted text with 90% confidence.

Apart from the fact that the tool seems effective, Compilatio also hopes to deter students from cheating through the announcement effect. Indeed, from the moment a university has announced that it is using this detector, this can already discourage a lot of people.