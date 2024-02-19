This is Chenoa’s personal and professional life: from the success of OT1 to presenter at OT 2023

During the first years of life of this century, a contest that is the history of television came to the fore. Operation Triumph landed on the small screen to mark a before and after in the music of our country. From the first edition, held in 2001, an unbeatable group of great artists emerged, such as Rosa López, David Bisbal, David Bustamante, Manu Tenorio, Nuria Ferg or Chenoaamong many others, who left aside the poster of promises to become big stars.

The latter, that of Mar del Plata, remains linked to Operation Triumph, but not as a teacher or instructor of the students, but as presenter. The singer became the great attraction of this edition despite her inexperience as a host of a format, although with the passing of the galas she has been gaining rhythm and ease. It’s two and a half hours, I don’t have a teleprompter, I go into a vacuum and I learn everything by heart.I recognized during the first days.

A special return for Chenoa, given that Operation Triumph It is the place where he began to forge his personal and artistic brand. In that edition she finished in fourth place, which allowed her to star in her own album after signing with a record production company. Success has accompanied her since she left the Academy. With I am a woman It got number one on music charts like Los 40. When you go, Dare o everything goes well They also had great recognition. With this last single won their first platinum album.

At 30 years old, Chenoa was a national star, selling thousands of records and playing sold out songs at all his concerts. Then he made the leap to television with contests and programs, such as Incredibles: the great challenge o Zapping, where she was a collaborator for more than two years. She now acts as popular jury of Your face is familiar to me and as master of ceremonies Operation Triumpha challenge that I took on with great enthusiasm.

His personal life

Chenoa’s private life has also been very intense. Their relationships and breakups have grabbed all kinds of headlines. The well-known and prestigious urologist Miguel Sánchez Encinas It was his last partner. They both said yes, I want in June 2022 after a secret ceremony at the historic Coma-Sema estate, located in the Orient valley, in Bunyola (Mallorca), but a year later they announced their separation for reasons that have not yet been revealed. What is known is the delicate personal moment that the ex-triumphant went through due to this breakup, as she stated in a very sincere interview with The Pass. I feel anxious, especially when I can’t control my internal judge. I get into a lot of shit.

However, His most publicized relationship was when he left Operation Triumph. Chenoa starred in a love story with David Bisbal thanks to the chemistry that began to emerge inside the Academy. TAfter four years of relationship, the artist from Almería announced in a press conference that they were not together. She, dejected by the situation and the media pressure, confirmed this news to a group of journalists who were near her house. An event that the artist has recalled in interviews. Everything was out of control and it still is. They were very sexist with me. I remember I was once photographed holding my dog. I had just broken up with a partner. I went up to my house crying. It hurt me a lot. I was not well and that ended up bringing me down.

Actor Lex Gonzalez landed in his life, but his partner’s jealousy ended their relationship, which lasted less than a year. David of Marywith whom he kissed in the middle of the concert, Alain Cornejo, Curi Gallardo and Javier Arpa They have also been his sentimental companions.