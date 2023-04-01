This is Colo Colo: The incredible gesture of doctors with fans due to lack of water in the stadium

The Colo Colo fans present in Talcahuano denounced on social networks the lack of water supply inside the stadium, a situation that quickly came to the attention of the club’s doctors who helped with some bottles to rehydrate the fans.

Colo Colo got three valuable points in his visit to Talcahuano. The albos won Huachipato one to zero with the solitary conquest of Leandro Benegas, who gave the Cacique the fourth victory in the National Championship that allows him to shorten the distance with the leaders of the competition, remaining four units from the Catholic University that he commands the contest.

Colo Colo doctors deliver bottles of water

The Colo Colo fans who arrived at the Huachipato CAP Acero Stadium in Talcahuano, They denounced on social networks the lack of water in the bathrooms of the sports venue and where they looked for the most appropriate way to rehydrate with the high temperatures that were lived in those moments.

This is how this measure reached the bench of Gustavo Quinteros, who through the club’s doctors they approached the gallery where the colocolina party was located in the compound to throw some bottles with water to be shared among the fans for rehydration.

It was on social networks where some records of what happened were shared, where they even shared some bottles of isotonic drinks to be able to weather, to a certain extent, the heat that was becoming present in Talcahuano.

A situation for which there is also a claim in the Monumental Stadium where there are some sectors of the field that we commonly visit every weekend and where there is also a request for a reconstruction of the bathrooms in the Pedrero facility.

However, this measure was applauded by the fans on social networks and the incredible gesture that the club’s doctors had for the fans at the Talcahuano stadium.

Video: Club doctors share water with Colo Colo fans