This is facial masculinization: the aesthetic retouching of Little Nicols

The figure of Francisco Nicols Gómez Iglesias, better known as Little Nicols, is back in fashion after the premiere of the Netflix documentary based on his figure (P) expensive: Little Nicols. Production, let the past be released February 15, tells how the young man managed to go from being a complete unknown to rubbing shoulders with the country’s elite.

Just two months before turning 30, Nicols has decided to give a change to his image with an aesthetic touch-up with which he intends to rejuvenate his gestural features. To do this, Nico has decided to resort to the experience of Dr. Ángel Martín, who has extensive experience in these treatments from his Menorca Clinic. Of In fact, it was the doctor who shared Nicols’ visit on his Instagram account and openly explained the intervention he underwent.

The process is short, about five or ten minutes, and aims to reduce the cheekbone area and refine the chin. To do this, without the need to apply any type of anesthesia to the patient, hyaluronic acid is injected in order to enhance masculine features. The results are practically immediate and last approximately one to two years.

It is not the first time that Nicols has undergone an intervention of this caliber. In 2021, Martín already published an extensive video telling what the process had been like and including images about how it developed. “I’m delighted,” the well-known character came to say after receiving three injections in strategic areas of the face.

The price of this technique depends directly on the clinic in which it is performed, so there is a wide range of quantities that can vary according to the patient’s needs. In general, they usually start at around 400 euros and, on average, they are around 700 euros.

Ángel Martín is one of the most recognized cosmetic surgery doctors in Spain, both for anonymous people and for personalities from all fields. Ace, On his Instagram profile we can find dozens of photographs with celebrities with whom he has a great friendship, such as Iker Casillas, Miguel Torres, Feliciano López, Alejandro Sanz, Rafa Nadal or Luis Figo. One of the best hands in which Little Nicols has placed his total trust for an important aesthetic touch-up.