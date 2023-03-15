This is how Filipstad wants to save money – cut down on staff and higher requirements for support

– If we don’t do this now, we could end up in a situation in 2025 or 2026 where Filipstad has a deficit of 80 million, says the chairman of the social committee and chairman of the municipal board Christer Olsson (M).

The financial statements in 2022 showed a plus of 14 million for the municipality as a whole. But the social administration’s large deficit is due, among other things, to more money than planned going to placements for children and young people, livelihood support, group housing and home care. This appears in the municipality’s financial statements.

The corona pandemic with high sickness absence as a result has also been a concern, as well as problems with recruitment and staffing. And then inflation with increased costs on top of that.

Reduce staff

Now the municipality is working with various measures and cost-effectiveness. One way is to reduce staff.

– Personnel costs are the biggest part of a municipal administration, says Christer Olsson (M) and continues:

– We haven’t come up with the number yet, but we will reduce from the top down, unlike when you take from the bottom of the organization.

Who are allowed to go?

– We are looking at various administrative functions and management functions.

Ten percent employed by the municipality

According to the chairman of the municipal board, approximately ten percent of Filipstad’s population is employed within the municipality.

– We have over 1,100 annual workers employed and the number of municipal citizens is currently around 10,200. That is not reasonable, he says.

In the clip, the Social Committee’s chairman Christer Olsson (M) talks about how he wants to bring down the costs of subsistence support, which in 2022 was SEK 28 million.