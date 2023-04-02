This is how Fred's show was put on again... at AX Ceremony 2023

Surely it will take us a long time to forget the great closure that he gave us Fred again.. en AX Ceremony 2023.

The electronic musician finished his spectacular presentation in AX Ceremony 2023 con Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This) y Billie (Loving arms)two songs that very well represent the greatest attraction of the artist: his ability to make extremely danceable songs and at the same time melodies to sadden well at ease.

A show to remember at AX Ceremony: how high will Fred go again..?

The attendees gave themselves to Fred again at all times… and we discovered firsthand why He is considered the most important emerging electronic musician today.

A year ago his presentation at the Boiler Room launched him into the mainstream. However, his headlining concert is an experience that goes far beyond what we had seen in that session.

Fred again.. in AX Ceremony | Photo: Special

The public sang several of his most recognized melodies and delivered from start to finish.It’s a very similar way to how we lived Underworld in 2017.

The enormous reception of topics such as Danielle (Smile on my face) y Bleu (Better with time) made us think that we are really dealing with a musician with such a fine pop edge that soon it could become the maximum referent of the genre, not only of electronics, but also of pop in general.

The visuals were in tune with their already iconic covers and at times focused on the attendees. It should be noted that all they seemed to be in one of the best moments of their lives.

One last thought from Fred again.. at AX Ceremony

The topic Berwyn (All that I got is you) constantly repeat the phrase “this is not the end of the world”. Written at the end of the pandemic, the song reminds us that after living several chaotic years, we have survived and we have to value our life: “this is an invitation to dance”.

Fred again.. in AX Ceremony | Photo: Special

Tonight the thousands of people who were in the Bicentennial Park celebrated the musiclife, diversity and we join the choir of “my baby, then you put your loving arms around me”.

The best closing in the history of the festival? Probably.

