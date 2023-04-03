This is how Google and Apple try to trick you

I like the sponsored content setup. Clearly marked articles where companies have the opportunity to explain their products or just tell you why their brand is good. Hopefully in a relevant environment where the content suits me as a visitor to the site or watching a video. Of course completely separated from the editorial content.

The alternative, irrelevant banners from ad networks, usually spoils the reading experience much more. Either with scary relevant ads that make it clear how much the site knows about you. Or perhaps advertisements for foot ointment, tongue scrapers or other things that irritate the gag reflex. We try to clear such things from our sites, but unfortunately sometimes it slips through.

Something I have much more difficulty with is when Google sells keywords and then shows “sponsored” answers in searches. When I google “Ikea sofa”, at the time of writing, two competitors are listed at the top, then Ikea comes a little way down in first non-sponsored place. You’ve probably noticed how this list of Google’s own sponsored search results, often from competitors to the companies you’re looking for, keeps getting longer. And with this development, many people are forced to buy keywords, otherwise you will be invisible to the target audience. The whole scheme is based on you accidentally clicking on a link that takes you somewhere other than where you wanted to go. Not okay!

Even worse, however, is that this abomination found its way into the app stores. If I search Apple’s App Store for Tibber, the competitor Greenly appears at the top (with a small discreet ad button below). If I search for Call of Duty, the game Doomsday comes up at the top. Even though I know about this, it happens that I accidentally download the wrong app, especially when it’s a new service I’m looking for.

What is the next step in development? Maybe buy keywords that appear directly when you type text in the search field in the browser? Suggest a completely different word than the one you write? Or suggest downloading a new app when searching for one you already have on your phone?

We are clearly in the hands of Big Tech, who will now make a fortune by acting as a filter between solvers/viewers and us who produce content. It is becoming more and more difficult for us who publish content to reach out (without paying for visibility), and above all it is becoming more difficult as readers/viewers to find the content we are looking for. It’s simply time for healthy competition.

Have you changed your search engine yet or do you prefer Google? Feel free to email me and tell me!