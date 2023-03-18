This is how inflation has come to Vive Latino

Soft drinks like Pepsi Black, Seven up, Manzanita (355 ml): $40 pesos

Bottled water (600 ml): $40 pesos

Energy drinks (473 ml): $90 pesos

Potatoes and chips: $50 pesos

Donuts: $40 pesos

Fruit glass: $60 pesos

Simple pizza: $80 pesos

Ice cream: $65 pesos

Food and beverage prices in 2023

The inflation it has had a significant impact on the cost of living for Mexicans and has become an important factor in the country’s economy. In the case of the Vive Latino festival, inflation has increased the price of tickets and this has evidently affected the attendance of fans since not all of them have the budget they need to attend, simply for this edition it is estimated that one person an approximate amount of $8,500 pesos is spent, per person. If the per diem is taken into account, the entrance ticket, food and drinks, among other extra expenses.