This is how Lisbon celebrates the 25th of April: concerts, exhibitions and much more

A Lisbon City Council (CML) and EGEAC announced, for the next month, the April Festivities – to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution and Freedom.

The agenda is full of music, exhibitions, theater, cinema, conversations, readings, among other cultural proposals.

On the 24th of April, at Terreiro do Paço, the most emblematic open-air venue in Lisbon, the musician Vitorino brings us the Abril em Flor project. Built from scratch and with the artistic direction of António Miguel Guimarães, this show mixes music, poetry and drawing, bringing together dozens of live artists: Mafalda Veiga, Márcia, Luís Trigacheiro, Zeca Medeiros and the Cantadeiras and Cantadores do Redondo, which give voice to songs from the period of resistance to the dictatorship; and on video: Aldina Duarte, Capicua, Carlão and Tim, who will recite the poetry of Manuel Alegre, Sophia de Mello Breyner, Jonas Negalha and Ruy Belo.

On the 25th of April, and as a tradition, the Town Hall is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, challenging everyone to discover the architecture and history of this neoclassical building, as can be read in the CML note.

The Aljube Resistance and Freedom Museum will also be open throughout the day, with free admission, to showcase its collection, which includes the permanent exhibition (with guided visits in the morning and afternoon) and temporary exhibitions.

The exhibition Signs of Freedom – Iconography of Democracy at the Ephemera Archive, which brings together a set of images and objects produced after April 25, 1974, is also one of the initiatives that integrate this programme.

From the 14th of April to the 28th of May, the Former Tribunal of Boa Hora hosts this exhibition with iconographic material representative of a historical period of the 20th century, selected from the Archive and Library of José Pacheco Pereira.

During this month, there will also be space to appreciate the Mural 25 de Abril, intervened by artists from the Estúdio Boa Hora collective, in Belém, and the April Posters by the illustrator Mantraste at the Bordalo Pinheiro Museum.

You will also be able to watch a unique show created by Joana Craveiro and built to inhabit the Library of Marvila, as well as meet Antónia Rodrigues, the new character of the cycle Antiprincesas by Cláudia Gaiolas in the José Gomes Ferreira Park or participate in the Politics Festival taking place at Cinema São Paulo. George.

From other songs, readings, conversations, tours, visits and workshops, the April Festivities are made. See the full program here.

Also Read: Marisa Liz starts on Saturday the “new phase” tour of her career