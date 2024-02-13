This is how Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce: What did he say to him?

Super Bowl LVIII will be remembered as one of the best. It was the second time in history that it went to overtime, the Chiefs became the first two-time champions in almost 20 years, in addition to winning their fourth title.

The Chiefs celebration has begun and Taylor Swift is part of this. Although it was thought that the singer would not arrive in Las Vegas since she had a show on Saturday the 10th in Japan, Swift traveled in time and took advantage of the hours of difference and arrived with enough time to Los Angeles and then to Las Vegas.

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. The cameras focused on her a few times during the most cardiac moments of the game and Of course, when the Chiefs were crowned champions with Mecole Hardman’s touchdown in overtime.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift ran onto the field to congratulate Kelce, and cameras captured the moment the couple sealed this great fairy tale with a kiss.

What did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say?

Shortly after the Chiefs won, Kelce gave a passionate speech in which I screamed Long live Las Vegas and the inflatable phrase: You gotta fight for your right to party (You have to fight for your right to party, in Spanish).

Afterwards, Swift found the athlete in the crowd and kissed him several times, hugging him tightly and reminding him how incredible the game was. After a kiss, Kelce thanks Swift for being there to watch the game after traveling from her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo the day before.

Thanks for coming, darling, said Kelce, while Swift said: Oh I can’t believe it. How did you do that?aadi Swift. Thank you for reaching the other side of the world. You are the best, darling. The absolute bestdijo Kelce. Was it electric? Kelce asked before the two shared another kiss. It was incredible, Swift said.

Wearing a red Chiefs bomber jacket, jewel-decorated black pants, and a gold No. 87 necklace, Swift asisti acompaada de Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Miles Teller y Keleigh Sperry. The singer’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were also in the building, as were Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, as well as his brother Jason Kelce.

The singer attended 13 games, both home and away, during the season, including the American Conference final between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, where he even went down to the field to celebrate the AFC championship with the Kansas City tight end.