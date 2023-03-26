This is how the German rail strike affects Vorarlberg

A nationwide strike is taking place in Germany on Monday from 00:00 to 24:00. Vorarlberg is also affected by the German warning strike.

Due to a warning strike in Germany, there will be no cross-border trains from/to Germany all day on Monday, March 27, 2023, and train services within Germany will also be largely suspended.

The inner-Austrian day traffic between Salzburg and Tyrol via the Deutsches Eck is also affected by the restrictions. ÖBB asks all affected travelers to postpone non-essential journeys or to choose alternative travel options. The timetable changes are gradually updated in the ÖBB timetable information SCOTTY.

Timetable changes in long-distance traffic

Because of the strike, the trains cannot go through Deutsches Eck. All RJ and RJX connections that are scheduled to run via the Deutsches Eck end and begin in Salzburg Hbf or Kufstein. The ÖBB set up a shuttle service every two hours between Salzburg Hbf and Wörgl Hbf. This increases the travel time by up to three hours.

The RJX trains to/from Munich start and end in Salzburg Hbf and the IC and ICE trains to/from Passau have to be cancelled. Other long-distance trains from Austria and Switzerland via Lindau-Reutin are operated briefly, as are long-distance trains via the Tauern/Ennstal route and the Brenner route.

Night trains affected for several days

The night trains are also affected by the strike and are being diverted or canceled in whole or in part. In the nights from 26.3. on 27.3. and 27.3. on 28.3. the night trains NJ 446/NJ 447 Vienna <> Bregenz, NJ 466/ NJ 467 Vienna <> Zurich and EN 40462/ EN 40467 Budapest <> Zurich will be diverted, which is why the journey time will be partially extended. All other night trains and Euronight connections that run from/to/via Germany must run from 26.3. on 27.3. and 27.3. on 28.3. fail in whole or in part. The NJ 468 Vienna – Paris falls already in the night from 25.3. on 26.3. out of.

Effects on local transport Vorarlberg, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol

The trains in the local traffic are short. In Salzburg Trains on line S3 in the direction of Freilassing begin and end in Salzburg Liefering, trains on line S2 begin and end in Salzburg Hbf. In Upper Austria the local trains in the direction of Passau only go to/from Schärding. Local trains in the direction of Simbach/Inn begin and end in Braunau am Inn. In Vorarlberg the trains towards Lindau-Reutin will end in Lochau-Hörbranz and in Tyrol local traffic in the direction of Mittenwald is only routed to/from Scharnitz. Rail replacement buses can be made available for some of the short connections – travelers can find more details at oebb.at.

Information for affected travelers