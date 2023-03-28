This is how the groups of the Copa Libertadores were defined

A few minutes ago the groups for the Copa Libertadores of the 2023 edition were announced. The draw was held at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, where the 32 qualified teams met their rivals for the contest that will start next Tuesday. April 4.
Pot 1 saw the seeded teams and Flamengo, the current champion who was the only one to secure their place in Group A. The other teams were River Plate, Boca Juniors, Palmeiras, Nacional de Uruguay, Olimpia, Independiente del Valle and Athletico Paranaense.
In drum 2 were Libertad from Paraguay, Barcelona, Internacional, Racing, Corinthians, Colo-Colo and Fluminense. Finally, in the third bass drum appeared The Strongest, Melgar, Alianza Lima, Metropolitanos, Argentinos Juniors, Aucas and Monagas.
Finally, in the fourth drum were Deportivo Pereira, Patronato, Atlético Mineiro, Sporting Cristal, Cerro Porteño, Independiente de Medellín, Liverpool and Ñublense.
When it starts?
will be next Tuesday April 4 when the contest begins, which will run until June 29. The 6 days of each of the zones will be played to determine the clubs that will access the round of 16 starting on July 21.
When will the final be?
Finally, the grand final match will be played next Saturday November 11when the champion of the 2023 edition is known at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Group A was led by the current champion of the competition, Flamengo, who beat Paranaense in the grand final last year by the slightest difference.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Flamengo
|
Brazil
|
Racing Club
|
Argentina
|
aucas
|
Ecuador
|
nublense
|
Chile
For its part, in B the group head of the group will be Nacional from Uruguay, who will be with Internaczional, Metropolitanos and Independiente de Medellín. Some say that this is the ‘death’ group.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
National
|
Uruguay
|
international
|
Brazil
|
metro
|
Venezuela
|
Independent Medellin
|
Colombia
In Group C, the leading team is Palmeiras from Brazil, which will be accompanied by the squads made up of Barcelona, Bolívar and Cerro Porteño.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
palm trees
|
Brazil
|
Barcelona
|
Ecuador
|
Bolívar
|
Bolivia
|
Cerro Porteño
|
Paraguay
In D, the leading team is River Plate, who appeared in fourth place according to the ranking made by Conmebol.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
River Plate
|
Argentina
|
Fluminense
|
Brazil
|
The Strongest
|
Bolivia
|
Sporting Cristal
|
Peru
In the letter E, Independiente del Valle appears, in addition to the squads of Corinthians, Argentinos Juniors and Liverpool.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Valley Independent
|
Ecuador
|
Corinthians
|
Brazil
|
Argentine Juniors
|
Argentina
|
Liverpool
|
Uruguay
Boca Juniors leads Group F and their pass will be played against the clubs of Colo-Colo, Monagas and Deportivo Pereira.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Boca Juniors
|
Argentina
|
Colo-Colo
|
Chile
|
Monagas
|
Venezuela
|
Deportivo Pereira
|
Colombia
Athlético Paranaense will do the same in G, being the South American champion last year. It will share a sector with the teams of Libertad, Alianza Lima and Atlético Mineiro.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Athletico Paranaense
|
Brazil
|
Freedom
|
Paraguay
|
Lima Alliance
|
Peru
|
Atlético Mineiro
|
Brazil
Finally, Group H is made up of Olimpia, who is the group leader, and the squads of Atlético Nacional, Melgar and Patronato.
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Olympiad
|
Paraguay
|
National Athletic
|
Colombia
|
melgar
|
Peru
|
Argentine Board of Trustees
|
Argentina