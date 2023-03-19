This is how the kebab tastes at the Lieferando test winner

The “Adana And Restaurant” in Cologne has the Lieferando price 2022 in the category “Rotary” won. What can the kebab really do? t-online tried it.

The best doner kebab in Germany comes from Cologne. This sentence has often haunted the gazettes in recent days. They are responsible for that “Lieferando Awards”that for 2022 that “Adana And Restaurant” in the Weidengasse to the winner in the category “Rotary” have chosen.

The Turkish restaurant prevailed against 560 competitors and snatched the crown from Lukas Podolski and his kebab chain “Mangal”who won last year. Around 110,000 customers of the delivery service voted this year. But is the kebab really that good?

“Adana Et” in Cologne: not only doner kebabs on the menu

The “Adana Et” in Cologne: A small but fine restaurant in the Eigelstein district. (Source: Tim Hildebrandt)

The “Adana Et” itself is a small but fine restaurant in the Eigelstein district and offers space for around 30 to 40 people indoors and outdoors – a rough estimate. When visitors come at peak times, it gets crowded. Here you should plan one or two minutes of waiting time.

In addition to doner kebab, the menu includes all sorts of Turkish dishes, from appetizer plates to grilled lamb ribs, stir-fries and desserts. The doner kebab dishes come in lamb or chicken versions, in sandwiches or in dürüm.

The rolled variant uses a wafer-thin flatbread that harmonises perfectly with the well-seasoned meat and the delicious sauce, which is available in three variants.

The Doner Sandwich: This variant contains more bread. (Source: Tim Hildebrandt)

With the sandwich, on the other hand, the bread is quite dominant, the rest is as usual. When it has cooled down a bit, as most of Lieferando’s customers presumably do, the doner kebab loses its firmness, but not its taste.