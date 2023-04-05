This is how the presence of the Sinaloa Cartel in CDMX has grown

Image: Infobae

The authorities of the Mexico City arrested seven alleged members of the Sinaloa cartel south of the capital of the country, a situation that makes visible an increase in these organized crime groups within the city and sets off the alarms of the security units.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) reported this Tuesday, April 4, that it managed to arrest seven people, presumably members of a cell of the Sinaloa cartel dedicated to the sale and distribution of drugs, as well as extortion in the form of collection of floor.

In a statement, the SSCCDMX specified that in simultaneous searches in the Milpa Alta, Xochimilco, Magdalena Contreras and Tlalpan municipalities, these people were arrested “possibly related to a criminal group”, who were in possession of weapons, tactical gear and apparent drug.

Members of the SSC participated in this operation, with the support of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, in coordination with the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar).

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that the government will analyze “El Chapo’s” request to be returned to Mexico due to the alleged inhumane conditions in which he would find himself in a US prison where he is serving a sentence. life. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

According to the capital authorities, after conducting office and field investigation actions, the SSC police officers identified this criminal group related to the sale and drug distributionin addition to homicides, extortion and collection of property.

“With the information collected, they identified properties related to the criminal operations of this cell, and through intelligence work, test data was obtained with which a control judge released the Investigation Technique requested by the agent of the Public Ministry, for Therefore, the officers carried out simultaneous operational deployments in seven buildings located in the municipalities of Milpa Alta, Xochimilco, Magdalena Contreras and Tlalpan”, detailed the SSP.

The authorities managed to arrest a 34-year-old man, identified as the leader of the criminal group, as well as his main collaborator, a 29-year-old woman.

After the intervention on the premises, three long weapons, one short, useful cartridges, five ballistic vests, 15 packages and around 80 doses containing a green grass with the characteristics of the dopeapproximately 470 doses of apparent cocaine and other substances in powder and stone, a vehicle, telephone equipment and various documentation.

After the searches, the properties were sealed and are under police custody, while the four men and three women detained, and what was insured, were left at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry agent to follow up on the investigations of the case and define their legal status.

At the beginning of March, in Infobae Mexico reported how wiretaps by the Organized Crime Investigation Sub-Prosecutor’s Office (SEIDO) revealed possible links between Sinaloa Cartel cells and elements of the CDMX Citizen Security Secretariat.

The journalist Antonio Nieto, author of the book The Chilango Cartelannounced an investigation carried out by SEIDO on the modus operandi of drug trafficking from the state of Sinaloa to the center of the Mexican capital, where it is mentioned how drug traffickers hide their merchandise through fruits, vegetables, and all kinds of objects in cargo trucks.

In February 2022, Omar García Harfuch, head of the SSC, said that the Sinaloa Cartel has always wanted to expand in Mexico City.

“Specifically, we do believe that there is always a presence and an intention to enter the Mexico City market, but rest assured that we are alert to continue detaining these people (of the Sinaloa Cartel),” he commented.