This is how the weather will be during Vive Latino 2023 in CDMX

Do you have to wear a jacket or triple sunscreen? Now that we have Vive Latino 2023 upon us, which will take place in Mexico City, Here we leave you the weather forecast for the weekend.

Be very careful with this information so that we are forewarned and choose the fear according to the weather.

Photos: OCESA/Vive Latino

How will the weather be during Vive Latino?

Everything seems to indicate that we are going to have to add a jacket and waterproof shoes because we are going to get chipi chipi during the weekend.

According to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), from this Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, there will be a mass of polar air caused by the cold front 41 in a large part of the country.

For Saturday, March 18, forecasts isolated rains for states such as Baja California, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

And it is not all, they are also expected strong winds with gusts of between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour, with possible dust storms, for several states, including the State of Mexico and CDMX.

Photo: special.

For the early morning of March 18, minimum temperatures of between 0 and 5 ºC are forecast with possible frosts for high areas of CDMX.

Be very careful because the rains could be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

And for Sunday? For Sunday, March 19, wind blows of between 50 and 60 km/h are expected again, with possible dust storms. For this day we no longer expect rain, although it is very cold during the early morning.

Photo: Conagua Weather

How hot is it going to be? Until 2 in the afternoon of this March 17, a maximum temperature of 23 ºC was reported with a warm environment and partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature was recorded in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

If the weather is going to be more or less the same as this Friday during the weekend, then there will be no crazy heat although it could rain. Of course, prepare the jackets.

