This is how they clone your debit card at gas stations to steal your money

The card clonings is one of the most common crimes in Mexico, criminals do not care if it is a debit or credit card, what they seek is to take advantage of the resources available to it, so now they go to the gas stations.

The way that is most often used to steal bank details and access your money is with electronic devices known as skimmers or by transferring the information to a new card.

What few expect is that the card is cloned at a gas station, but it does happen and it is more frequent than you think.

How do they clone the debit card at gas stations?

Point of Sale Terminals are usually rigged so when you pay the data is transferred to a card called “Paloma”, which stores all the information on the plastic, the other way is when the employees ask for the card and it leaves our sight, that’s when the theft is committed data.

How do I know if my credit or debit card was cloned?

Unrecognized charges are the main indications that a debit or credit card has been cloned.



The first way to detect that your card has been cloned is unrecognized charges In case you consider that you have been the victim of a clone, it is important that you make a report to the bank so that they can investigate and return your money.

Another way is to review the account statements, which you can review online or in mobile banking, since in this way the place where the charges that are not recognized have been made will be shown.

How to prevent your card from being cloned?

If an ATM has strange devices, don’t use them.



To avoid being a victim of card cloningRemember that if you go to an ATM, check the slot in which you insert your card, since there should not be any additional object that is suspicious.

Don’t forget to check the area where the money comes out, because if you notice something strange, then you should report it so they don’t use it.

This is because skimmers are the devices with which criminals often clone debit or credit cards, and ATMs are their favourites.

