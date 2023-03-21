This is how train tracks are turned into solar power plants

A Swiss start-up wants to equip the unused space between rails with solar panels.

The Swiss start-up “Sun-Ways” wants out of railroad tracks Solarkraftwerke make. The idea: The company lays solar modules in the unused space between the train tracks – commercially available models fit exactly in between, like the co-founder of Sun-Ways, Baptiste Danichertacross from Swissinfo explained. “There are more than a million kilometers of railway lines in the world,” says Danichert: “We believe that 50 percent of the world’s rail routes could be equipped with our system.” The founder is convinced that his idea is space-saving and efficient.

Laying “carpet” by train Sun-Ways lays the panels with a special one from the track construction company Scheucher developed train between the rails. They are then automatically clamped there. This can be imagined “like a carpet unrolling” along the railway line, says Danichert. The idea of ​​installing solar modules in railway tracks is nothing new. Also in Italy and Great Britain Such a technology has already been tested. The special thing about Sun-Ways: In contrast to other projects, the solar modules of the Swiss start-up can also be easily removed from the tracks. This is a sticking point for such technologies as the railroad tracks also need maintenance – say through grinding, to ensure the safe running of trains.

Solar modules are criticized However, the project takes care of that International Union of Railways for displeasure. The organization fears that the Sun-Ways modules could tear, causing fires or dazzling train drivers with light reflections. Sun-Ways claims to have taken the points of criticism into account when designing its technology and remains convinced of its idea. Would the Swiss rail network with its total length of 5,317 kilometers be completely covered with solar cells, the system could Terawatt hour (TWh) Generate solar energy, the company told Swissinfo. That’s about the same 2 percent of the total electricity demand in Switzerland.

Easy maintenance: The Sun Ways panels can be uninstalled again. © Sun Ways