This is how you subscribe to futurezone push notifications on your iPhone

Receiving from Notifications was on one iPhone previously linked to the associated app. So who the push messages for Breaking-News wanted to receive a news website, the corresponding app had to be installed on the iPhone.
Since Apple the operating system version iOS 16.4 has published, such push messages can now also be received without having to install the associated app on the iPhone. It is now also possible for iPhone users to find the most important and latest news from futurezone.at directly on the home screen.
Should you Android-Handy use, you can of course also receive push messages from futurezone.at. Just start with point 7 the instructions. This should work with almost all common browsers.
This is how it works on the iPhone
So that the notifications can be put through to the iPhone home screen, a Shortcut to futurezone.at be stored on the home screen. In other words, you create one Web-App for the website – and it works like this:
- Make sure the iPhone is under iOS 16.4 runs
- futurezone.at with the Safari-Browser call
- On the Sharing-Symbol tap
- In the sharing menu “To the home screen” select and “Add”
- futurezone.at about the one just created Icon on the home screen
- On the bell icon tap bottom left
- notifications “allow” and done
A little tip: If you find a notification from futurezone.at interesting but accidentally wiped it away, you can all sent push messages found behind the bell icon.
What can you expect from the futurezone push messages?
We usually send one per day small number an push notifications. There are primarily so-called Breaking News Reports. But articles that are of great interest to our readers are also sent via push notification.
who the Notifications from futurezone.at can do so at any time. This is also possible via the small bell symbol on futurezone.at, on the bottom left of the screen.