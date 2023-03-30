This is how you subscribe to futurezone push notifications on your iPhone

It has recently become possible to receive push notifications from futurezone.at directly on the home screen of an iPhone.

Receiving from Notifications was on one iPhone previously linked to the associated app. So who the push messages for Breaking-News wanted to receive a news website, the corresponding app had to be installed on the iPhone.

Since Apple the operating system version iOS 16.4 has published, such push messages can now also be received without having to install the associated app on the iPhone. It is now also possible for iPhone users to find the most important and latest news from futurezone.at directly on the home screen.

Should you Android-Handy use, you can of course also receive push messages from futurezone.at. Just start with point 7 the instructions. This should work with almost all common browsers.