This is Jess Vzquez’s millionaire apartment in the center of Madrid

When a media personality buys an apartment everyone looks at Madrid. Sometimes right, sometimes senseless. The last to do so has been Jess Vzquez: the Galician presenter and her husband, the industrial engineer Roberto Cortshave invested a large amount of money in a house located in the center of the capital.

Although Vázquez already has extensive real estate assets, the result of the three companies he also owns, his latest acquisition has drawn attention above the others: It is an apartment with views of the Madrid mountains that overlook the entire city from the top of the Plaza de España area.. The crown jewel of his valuable little real estate empire.

As you may have known Vanitatis exclusively, the couple would have disbursed an amount slightly greater than 1.400.000 euros for housing. Although his new home is in a building built in the 50sthe last reform, which was more of a comprehensive rehabilitation that a touch-up of the furniture and structure has increased the price to the point of skyrocketing its value.

Property characteristics

The aforementioned magazine mentions the characteristics of a practically identical apartment that is sold in the same block, a few floors below. Spectacular apartment completely renovated with excellent qualities that has 150 square meters with terrace, very bright exterior, with an excellent distribution and with spectacular views of Calle Princesa, Gran Vía and the mountains of Madrid.says the text in question.

As if that were not enough, the common areas end up forming the portrait of a perfect home: it has use of a gym, swimming pool and solarium with 360 views of Madrid. The common areas have an advanced 24-hour private security system and access control to the building’s floors..

In total, according to the aforementioned source, the purchase has been completed through the capital increase of 1,415,000 euros from the company Bretufas SL., administered jointly by Vzquez y Corts. We have to give up on this company Sunset Madrid y Bopreci; Between the three, the assets amount to a total of eleven million euros in assets. And this, in turn, translates into more than 20 real estate properties.

As the couple has confessed on repeated occasions, His dream is that most of this empire becomes the inheritance of disadvantaged children. who, like someone who has just found out that a media personality has bought an apartment, will look to Madrid.

