This week I will be visiting our will border on wide open, to witness the annihilation of American sovereignty carried out by order of Joe Biden . On a last-minute trip, Biden chases me to the border, no doubt desperate to avoid blame for the catastrophe he has caused. But don’t be fooled. The abolition of the borders of the United States is Joe Biden’s policy. The migration massive transfer of tens of millions of illegal aliens to the United States is Joe Biden’s plan. This is Joe Biden’s invasion.

By leaving office, we handed Joe Biden the most secure border in American history. We finished with catch and release. We built hundreds of miles of border wall. We implemented Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Country Agreements with Central American nations, an asylum ban, Title 42, and expedited deportations. While I was president, when illegal aliens crossed our border, they were caught, detained, and deported. That is why illegal immigration was at historic lows.

When Joe Biden took office, he deliberately and purposefully eliminated every strong border policy I put in place and launched the largest border invasion in the history of the world.

Biden stopped the construction of the wall. He ordered an immediate halt to expulsions, including of gang members. He destroyed Remain in Mexico. He terminated my asylum agreements. He ended Title 42. He tied the hands behind the backs of our ICE and Border Patrol agents. He let the entire world know that if they illegally violated our border, they would not be sent back home, but would be released within the United States.

The first bill Joe Biden sent to Congress was a bill to turn illegal aliens into voting citizens. Instead of sending illegal alien immigrants back across the border, he began sending them to cities across the United States by plane, train, and bus to resettle them in those communities. And then he began issuing work permits to millions of illegal aliens, allowing them to steal American jobs and compete unfairly against American workers.

As a direct result of these policies, a minimum of nine million illegal aliens have infiltrated our border in just three years, and the real number is surely much higher. A large number are men of fighting age, including from China, the Congo, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and many other countries.

In short, Joe Biden purposely handed over our border to the cartels, child traffickers, human traffickers, and the most dangerous criminals on the planet, in order to import a massive foreign population and put them on the path to becoming voting citizens. : the cost, that public safety, national security and programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid go to hell.

Now, our communities are giving in to the influx of illegals and our country is being invaded by Biden’s immigration crime. In Chicago, arrests of Venezuelan immigrants are, in the last three years, one hundred and ten times more than they were before. 24,000 inmates in federal prisons are foreign citizens. Last year, nearly half of all ICE arrests were criminal aliens charged with more than 33,000 assaults, 3,000 violent robberies, 6,900 robberies, 7,500 firearms crimes, 4,300 sex crimes, 1,600 kidnappings and 1,700 homicides and murders.

Recently in New York City, a horde of criminal illegal aliens harassed and brutally beat NYPD officers. In Michigan, immigrant gangs stalk suburban homes and ransack them for valuables. And in Georgia, last week, Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was savagely attacked and murdered on the University of Georgia campus. An illegal immigrant that Joe Biden released into our country was charged with her murder.

Joe Biden is absurdly trying to blame me and Congressional Republicans for the national and public security disaster he created. Biden alleges that Republicans are obligated to pass legislation for him to secure the border, but the legislation he is pushing is not a border security bill; It is a massive amnesty bill. It would give the Biden administration virtually unlimited authority to grant asylum to millions of Biden immigrants, thereby putting them on a virtually automatic path to citizenship.

Joe Biden doesn’t need a bill to solve the problem at the border. The United States needs to fire Joe Biden to solve the problem at the border.

He created this catastrophe without legislation, and at any time in the last three years, he could have closed the border and ended the invasion whenever he wanted.

When I am re-elected, from Day One I will seal the border and end the invasion. And we will begin the process of removing Joe Biden’s illegal aliens from our country. The immigrants had no right to come here, they have no right to stay here and there is no reason why they cannot be told they must return home immediately.

Upon taking office, I will restore all the strict border policies I had before, and impose tough additional measures to keep out gang members, human traffickers, sadists and thugs.

Finally, I will leverage every tool, resource, and authority at my disposal to begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. This is just common sense.

Americans should not fall for Biden’s border lies. He has betrayed his trust and, with his annihilation of our borders, he has betrayed our country. The first step toward border security is to remove Biden from office this coming November.

Donald J. Trump was the 45th president of the United States.