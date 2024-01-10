This is Jos Manuel Poga: from working at bachelor parties to Ganda in La casa de papel

Although he had done a lot of work in such well-known series and films as El Nio, Palmeras en la Nieve or La que se cerca, he still José Manuel Rivera had his moment of glory with the interpretation of Ganda in La Casa de Papel. That character, constantly moody and characterized with a perfect Andalusian accentdid not leave indifferent the viewers of one of the most watched Spanish series in recent years.

As head of security at the Bank of Spain, Ganda had to confront the members of the professor’s gang, so ironically, despite being on the supposed good side, His character received a lot of hate from fans. Despite everything, his performance made him one of the best-known actors of the moment.

To know what Rivera’s career has been like, we have to go back to its origins. Born in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), his vocation for acting came to him thanks to a theater workshop at high school. It was at that moment, precisely, when he adopted the stage name of José Manuel Poga. He tells the reason as one of those childhood anecdotes that happen to many young people. I told them to go to hell, but I had a double and said Go to hell.

He began studying Management and Public Administration, but did not finish his studies. By the way, He made the decision to enroll in an acting school in Seville. In the beginning she did everything: performances in theaters, fairs and even bachelorette parties.

Jealous of his private life, there is no known information about whether he has a partner or children. It is known that he is a sought-after actor on Instagram, as he has more than 285,000 followers on the aforementioned social network. thanks to his latest work in The Burning Body, where he played the role of Pedro Rodríguez. In a few days present the emailwhere he shares a cast with Arn Piper and Luis Tosar.