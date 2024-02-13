This is Kira Mir’s personal life: from her well-known partner to her mother’s Goya

The last time Kira Mir stepped foot in the theater where La Resistencia is recorded, she left one of the most memorable interventions in the history of the program. The actress, who on the night of December 20 will be interviewed again by David Broncano, gave the presenter a book about polyamorous relationships.

At that time, the Gran Canaria woman presented the series Machos Alfa, one of her latest works, in the Movistar + nighttime format. When the fiction saw the light, Kira Mir had already been a recognized public figure for 23 years, capable of shining both on television and on the big screen. Her inheritance, perhaps, from her mother, Marta Mir, who won a Goya award for Best Production Direction in 2016 for Nobody wants the night.

To close the family curiosities, Mir’s family tree is full of artists. His grandfather, Baudilio Mir, was a painter and filmmaker; His brother, Ciro, is also an actor; while his sister Sarah was a contestant on The Voice. The remaining link, his father, was known as the mayor of the night in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Macaco’s ex-girlfriend and partner of a famous actor

Between 2007 and 2016, she was the partner of the singer Daniel Carbonell, also known as Macaco. She confirmed her breakup at an event in which she stated that she was single. Later, she fell in love with Samuel Castillo, a physiotherapist for Real Madrid’s basketball section, although their romance lasted less than two years.

In March 2022, her courtship with actor Salva Reina came to light. Together they shared works like Everybody Does It or You Come or I Go before the romance transcended. Although the two try to be discreet when it comes to the relationship, Kira Mir recently referred to stating that they are a very good team. I am in a very serene personal moment, very good, very calm, very sweet and very happyhe stressed in the magazine Lecturas.